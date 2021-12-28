AAP releases another list of candidates for Punjab polls

List includes 15 contenders, taking the total tally of party to 88

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released another list of candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, due early next year.

The party announced 15 candidates, taking the total number of candidates announced by AAP to 88. Punjab has a total of 117 Assembly constituencies.

The candidates in the latest list include - Gurdeep Singh Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak, Baldev Singh Meadian from Raja Sansi, Manju Rana from Kapurthala, Rattan Singh Kakarkalan from Shahkot, Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, Jeet Lal Bhatti from Adampur, Kuljit Singh Sarhal from Banga, Dr. Charanjit Singh from Chamkaur Sahib, Kulwant Singh from S.A.S Nagar, Rupinder Singh Happy from Bassi Pathana, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina from Ludhiana (South), Ranveer Singh Bhullar from Firozpur City, Jagroop Singh Gill from Bathinda (Urban), Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra from Amargarh and Gurdev Singh Dev Mann from Nabha.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also announced to host a ‘Peace March’ in Patiala on December 31 to be led by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann said, “For the last few days there has been attempts to disturb the otherwise peaceful atmosphere and brotherhood of Punjab, be it sacrilege attempt at Sri Harmandir Sahib or Ludhiana Court blast. But Punjab is known for its social bonding and brotherhood. People of Punjab, irrespective of their religion or cast, have no tolerance for hatred or undercurrent fear,” he said.

He also raised questions about the frequency of such incidents near Assembly elections and said that it is an outcome of dirty politics that seek to fulfill their electoral agenda by hurting the sentiments or lives of people.