HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP govt gave 28,873 jobs in a year, says Punjab CM Mann

The AAP government has ensured that the youth get jobs through a merit-based and transparent mechanism, Bhagwant Mann said.

April 25, 2023 05:51 am | Updated 05:51 am IST - Chandigarh:

PTI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government has given 28,873 jobs to the State’s youths in a year. File.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government has given 28,873 jobs to the State’s youths in a year. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on April 24 said his government has given 28,873 jobs to the State's youths in a year, whereas the previous Congress government only gave around 8,000 jobs in its maiden year.

Speaking at a function organised in Chandigarh to hand over appointment letters to 409 newly recruited sub-divisional officers (SDOs), clerks and others, the Chief Minister said due to the "callousness" of the previous regimes, getting a government job was a "distant dream" for the youth.

The AAP government, he said, has ensured that the youth get jobs through a merit-based and transparent mechanism.

Mr. Mann said the previous government lacked the commitment and zeal to serve the masses in the true sense, according to an official release.

Within a year of coming to power, the AAP government has given 28,873 jobs to the youth entirely on the basis of merit, he said.

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him that all the youth will become active partners in the state's social and economic progress.

Related Topics

Punjab / Aam Aadmi Party / employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.