Punjab Assembly elections | AAP announces second list of 30 candidates for Punjab

Names include former IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced names of 30 candidates in their second list for next year’s Punjab Assembly election.

AAP had earlier announced 10 candidates in their first list on November 12, which included sitting MLAs from the party.

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who was a member of the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura-and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents is among the candidates in Friday’s list. He would be contesting from Amritsar North seat. Mr. Singh had in April this year taken premature retirement after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a report by the SIT of Punjab Police into the firing incident.

The other key candidates include Vibhuti Sharma from Pathankot, Raman Behl from Gurdaspur, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar, Jagroop Singh Sekhwan from Qadian, Sherry Kalsi from Batala, Balbir Singh Pannu from Fatehgarh Churian, Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar (South), Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti assembly segment. Also, Balkar Singh, Dr. Ravjot Singh and Lalit Mohan Pathak will be AAP candidates from Kartarpur, Sham Chaurasi and Nawan Shehr seat respectively. Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann will be fighting for the seat of Kharar constituency.

Meanwhile, AAP co-incharge for Punjab Raghav Chadha hit out at the ruling Congress government, accusing it of “patronizing the sand mafia”.

Terming the announcement of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi about giving a reward of ₹25,000 if proof is provided in video or any other form about illegal sand mining as a gimmick, Mr. Chadda alleged that illegal sand mining was continuing in Chief Minister’s Assembly constituency.

“Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Sahab has made an announcement saying that anyone who contacts the Punjab Government with proof or information regarding illegal sand mining in the State will be rewarded with ₹25,000. But I would like to point out to Channi Sahab, that illegal sand mining practices are taking place at various sites within his own Assembly constituency Chamkaur Sahib. Till date, you have not taken any action against these illegitimate practices taking place under your own nose. And now you are asking people for proof, for information about the presence of the sand mafia?” said Mr. Chadda.