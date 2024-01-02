GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A total of 112 Rohingyas among 744 infiltrators nabbed along India-Bangladesh border in 2023 in Tripura

January 02, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Agartala

PTI
Border Security Force personnel patrol along the India-Bangladesh International Border on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura. File

Border Security Force personnel patrol along the India-Bangladesh International Border on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A total of 744 people, including 112 Rohingyas, were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) while they were trying to illegally enter India from Bangladesh through the International Border in Tripura, an official said on January 2, 2024.

“This number was the highest in the last three years, with the BSF Tripura Frontier nabbing 369 infiltrators in 2022 and 208 in 2021,” he said.

"In 2023, the BSF arrested a total of 744 infiltrators and of them, 112 are Rohingyas, 337 are Bangladeshis and 295 are Indians. This was the highest number of arrests of infiltrators in the frontier State in the last three years," he said.

He said BSF personnel have also seized contraband items such as banned cough syrup, cannabis, Yaba tablets and brown sugar worth a total of ₹41.82 crore. “Besides, 4 kg of gold was also seized,” the officer said.

“Over the years, the BSF Tripura Frontier has performed multifarious responsibilities in fighting insurgency, maintaining the border’s sanctity and preventing all kinds of trans-border crimes while working under adverse climatic conditions in remote and inhospitable terrain,” he added. Tripura shares 856 km of the International Border with Bangladesh.

