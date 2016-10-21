Other States

Pakistan resorts to heavy mortar shelling along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri district

There are no reports of any casualty but the area is resounding with heavy shelling.

According to local administration, Pakistan resorted to heavy mortar shelling at Tarkundi along the Line of Control in Rajouri district late Friday night.

There are no reports of any casualty but the area is resounding with heavy shelling, a local administrator told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, in Kathua district, locals have migrated from the villages on zero line like Londi, Babiya, Patti Meru, Karol Bido, Karol Mathuri, etc. Many have taken shelter in a local higher secondary school on Hira Nagar.

As many as 59 families have abandoned their houses on the International Border. Those who have fled included 73 women and an equal number of children.

Authorities have bullet proof vehicles and transport on a standby to meet any eventuality.

Deputy ommissioner, Kathua, Romesh Kumar said people have been alerted and advised not to venture into open places.

“Schools close to IB will also remain closed tomorrow as well,” said Mr. Kumar.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
null
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:32:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/Pakistan-resorts-to-heavy-mortar-shelling-along-LoC-in-JampK%E2%80%99s-Rajouri-district/article16077865.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY