Pakistan resorts to heavy mortar shelling along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri district

According to local administration, Pakistan resorted to heavy mortar shelling at Tarkundi along the Line of Control in Rajouri district late Friday night.

There are no reports of any casualty but the area is resounding with heavy shelling, a local administrator told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, in Kathua district, locals have migrated from the villages on zero line like Londi, Babiya, Patti Meru, Karol Bido, Karol Mathuri, etc. Many have taken shelter in a local higher secondary school on Hira Nagar.

As many as 59 families have abandoned their houses on the International Border. Those who have fled included 73 women and an equal number of children.

Authorities have bullet proof vehicles and transport on a standby to meet any eventuality.

Deputy ommissioner, Kathua, Romesh Kumar said people have been alerted and advised not to venture into open places.

“Schools close to IB will also remain closed tomorrow as well,” said Mr. Kumar.