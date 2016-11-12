It affects the dead too

The demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes has affected a funeral in Meerut.

Bela Devi died on Thursday night and her funeral was scheduled for Friday. But her family had to cancel it after realising that they did not have enough cash to perform the last rituals.

Instead, the entire family stood in a queue in a local bank to withdraw money.

“We had no option but to postpone her funeral on Friday and go to the bank instead. What to do, it is an emergency,” Bela Devi's son Santosh said.

Elsewhere, in Muzaffarnagar, there was a firing after a fight erupted over the queue position outside an ATM.

In Agra, several children broke their piggy banks after their parents sought small change from them.