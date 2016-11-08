Other States

Hafiz warns of ‘surgical strike’in Kashmir

"Modi has done what he had to. Now it is the turn of the Mujahideen to carry out a surgical strike in Kashmir."

Jamat-ud-Dawa chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has threatened India with a “surgical strike” by Kashmiri militants that will long be remembered.

“[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi has done what he had to. Now it is the turn of the Mujahideen to carry out a surgical strike in Kashmir,” Saeed said while addressing a rally in Mirpur, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on Sunday.

“The surgical strike the Mujahideen are going to carry out will long be remembered. Such a strike will not be like India’s which is not acknowledged by the world,” Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, said amid chants of ‘jihad’ by his supporters.

Saeed had criticised the Nawaz Sharif government last week for its “cool” response to India’s “atrocities” in Kashmir. Soon after India’s surgical strikes, Saeed had warned India to get ready to face a surgical strike from the Pakistan Army. He was criticised for issuing the statement on behalf of the Army.

