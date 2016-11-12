Abdul Ghani Bhat wants parties to appeal for dialogue

Senior separatist leader Abdul Ghani Bhat on Friday asked the mainstream parties to join hands and pass a resolution, appealing to the Union government and Pakistan to open a dialogue on the Kashmir issue.

“Against intransigence, warmongering and jingoism, the heads of the political parties in Kashmir, including the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party, should jointly pass a resolution [in the Assembly]. They should appeal to India and Pakistan to initiate a... result-oriented dialogue...,” said Prof. Bhat, who now heads the Muslim Conference.

Prof. Bhat, a former Hurriyat chairman, said the people of Jammu and Kashmir remembered the promise made by Jawaharlal Nehru on plebiscite. “However, the people have always maintained that if India and Pakistan move towards a meaningful dialogue, taking into account the aspirations of Kashmiris, we [the Kashmiries] would support the process,” he said.

Urging the Union government and Pakistan to display political courage, Prof. Bhat said: “We want a mechanism in which a friendly country can play a role so that the issue is resolved to the satisfaction of all.” “Jammu and Kashmir wants a magnificent tomorrow.”

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the subcontinent can be addressed only through her party’s agenda on dialogue. Speaking in Jammu, she said the People’s Democratic Party had always stood for dialogue, peace and harmonious relations between India and Pakistan.

Restrictions imposed

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed and separatist leaders detained in Kashmir Valley on Friday owing to fears of fresh protests as shutdown continued for the 126th day.

Srinagar city witnessed additional deployment of security forces, with several roads sealed, particularly stretches that lead to the historic Jamia Masjid in the old city.

A police spokesman said: “Restrictions were imposed as a precautionary step in some areas of Srinagar city.”

The police said some minor incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Pulwama and Shopian districts. Protests were also reported from Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipora and Anantnag’s Bijbehara area.

Senior separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik were detained to prevent a scheduled march of separatists towards the Jamia Masjid.

“It greatly pains and hurts us that we are forcefully stopped from offering prayers and from listening to and delivering Friday sermons, which is a centuries-old tradition,” said Mirwaiz.

Mr. Geelani, who claimed that his house was locked from outside by the security forces, described the arrest of Mirwaiz and Mr. Malik as “interference in the religious rights”.