Other States

9 COVID-hit women deliver healthy babies in Manipur

Nine COVID-19 positive women gave birth to nine healthy children a the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, according to T. Bhimo, Director, on Sunday. Of them two had to be operated on for the delivery.

Manipur Health Minister L. Jayentakumar lauded the doctors and paramedics for their efforts.

However, a pregnant tribal woman, brought from a hill district, died at the gate of a private hospital at Langol near Imphal. It is alleged that some government and private hospitals refused to admit her for fear of COVID-19. Another woman who was brought to Imphal gave birth to a healthy baby.

However, a woman who was brought to the Churachandpur district headquarters delivered a baby which was dead.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2020 3:04:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/9-covid-hit-women-deliver-healthy-babies-in-manipur/article32482097.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story