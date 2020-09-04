Other States

8% Haryana population exposed to virus: survey

Eight per cent population in Haryana has been exposed to the deadly COVID-19 virus so far, revealed the sero prevalence survey results for the State. The sero-positivity rate for the rural and urban areas is around 6.9% and 9.6% respectively.

Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday declared the results for the survey that was conducted last month in collaboration with Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. A total of 18,905 samples were taken from across the State, including both urban and rural population.

Three of the four districts bordering Delhi recorded sero-positivity rate above the State average with Faridabad being the worst affected at 25.8%. Sonipat and Gurugram has positivity rate of 13.3% and 10.8%. Jhajjar, the fourth district bordering the national Capital, recorded the positivity below the State average at 5.9 %.

The other districts having positivity rate above State average are: Nuh (20.3%), Karnal (12.2%), Jind (11%), Kurukshetra (8.7%), Charkhi Dadri (8.3%) and Yamunanagar (8.3%). Rohtak has been the least affected with the positivity rate of 1.1%.

In Gurugram, 18.5% population in urban areas has been found infected. The positivity rate for rural areas is just 5.7%. However, 13.80% females were found infected in the district compared with 7.30 % males. In terms of occupation, 5.5% shop owners were found infected compared with 4.6% migrant workers. The sero prevalence among the health workers and government employees was 1.7 and 1.5 % respectively.

The sero prevalence among males and females in the state is 8.06% and 7.86%.

