8 AMU students among 15 booked

Fifteen people, including eight students of Aligarh Muslim University, have been booked for instigating protesters participating in anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Aligarh. Some of the students, including Sajjad Subhan Rathar, former vice-president of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union, are from Kashmir.

Aligarh witnessed violence on February 23 when a clash broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police leaving several injured. It also spiralled into women blocking the Aligarh-Moradabad highway in the Jeevangarh area. The blockade was cleared on Saturday evening.

“They have been booked under Sections 149, 150 and 291 of IPC,” said Anil Samania, Circle Officer, Civil Lines. Muniraj G., Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, told The Hindu that the FIR was part of the investigation into the violence and illegal protest in Jeevengarh. “The persons were identified on the basis of local intelligence and CCTV footage, and AMU administration has been informed about it.”

Shafey Kidwai, spokesperson of AMU, confirmed that Mr. Rathar, a PhD scholar, has been identified on the basis of information given by the police. “The information about the rest is not adequate,” he said.

Solidarity march

Meanwhile, a section of AMU students took out a march on Sunday in solidarity with victims of Delhi violence. The Aligarh Muslim University Teachers’ Association has appealed to all employees and pensioners of AMU to donate one-day salary/ pension or an amount of their choice to the riot victims.