6 killed in explosion at noodle factory in Bihar

Seven other workers were injured in the boiler explosion on Sunday morning

At least six people were killed and seven others injured on Sunday after a boiler at a noodle factory exploded in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the victims.

The government has also sent a team from Patna to probe the incident.

According to eye witnesses a loud explosion was heard on Sunday morning when about 20 people were working inside the noodle factory at Bela phase-II industrial area of Muzaffarpur in north Bihar.

“We were working at the factory and soon a loud explosion was heard and the injured people were seen running outside from the factory while others were buried under heavy machines. The explosion was heard one kilometre away from the factory,” said injured workers of the factory Dipesh and Pankaj Kumar. Both were released from hospital after primary medical attention.

The Muzaffarpur district Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police, later confirmed to media persons in Muzaffarpur that “bodies of six people have been recovered”.

“Six persons were killed and six others have been injured in the explosion. The injured have been admitted at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH),” Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant said.

The reason for explosion, though, could not be ascertained.