55 foreign terrorists among 76 neutralised in J&K in 2023: DGP

He said 14 civilians were also killed by terrorists in 2023.

December 30, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain addresses a press conference, in Jammu on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain addresses a press conference, in Jammu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A total of 76 terrorists, including 55 foreigners, were neutralised, 291 terrorist associates arrested and 201 overground workers booked under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir this year, Director General of Police R.R. Swain said on Saturday.

Mr. Swain further said that only 31 local terrorists – an all time low - are left in the Union Territory.

He said 14 civilians were also killed by terrorists in 2023, and there was a decline of 63% in terror-related incidents as compared to the last year, while recruitment of terrorists has also gone down with strike calls and stone-pelting on continuous decline.

Four police personnel, including a DSP and an inspector, lost their lives in terror attacks, Mr. Swain told reporters.

The police chief said 89 terrorist modules were busted and 18 terrorist hideouts were unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir while 99 properties worth more than ₹170 crore, including buildings, land, orchards and commercial establishments, were attached and 68 bank accounts freezed.

More than 8,000 fake social media accounts glorifying separatism and terrorism were identified and action taken against them, he added.

