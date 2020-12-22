53% turnout in Arunachal Pradesh rural, civic polls

An estimated 53% voters turned out for the panchayat and municipal polls in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, State Election Commission (SEC) officials said.
The turnout was attributed to cold conditions that kept most people indoors until around noon.
SEC Secretary Nyali Ete said the polling for the rural and urban local bodies was largely peaceful barring an incident at a booth in Kamle district where supporters of a political party poured water over the ballot boxes. Re-polling at this booth has been scheduled for December 24.
Ballot papers were used for the panchayat polls while electronic voting machines were used for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and the Pasighat Municipal Council polls.
“We expect the voting percentage to increase as reports from polling booths in remote areas are yet to come,” Mr. Ete said.
Tuesday’s voting was said to be “cosmetic” as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already won more than 63% of a total of 8,705 panchayat and municipal seats unopposed.
The counting of votes will take place on December 26, SEC officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath