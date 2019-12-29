51 IAS officers get new posts in Haryana bureaucratic reshuffle

The Haryana government has administered a major reshuffle with immediate effect by transferring and posting as many as fifty-one Indian Administrative Service officers.

Key among the IAS officers who were transferred include — Vijay Vardhan, who will be the new Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

V.S. Kundu has been given charge of Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority in addition to his current duty of Additional Chief Secretary (Printing and Stationary).

Anand Mohan Sharan has been given additional charge of Social Justice and Empowerment Department as its Principal Secretary.

G. Anupama has been posted Secretary to Haryana Governor while Neerja Sekhar has been given charge of Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department.

Labour Commissioner

Vijay Singh Dahiya has been posted as Labour Commissioner while Amneet P. Kumar has been given charge of Director General of Secondary Education department, said the order issued by State government on Saturday night.

As per the order Amit Kumar Agarwal has been posed as director of Urban Local Bodies while Ajit Balaji Joshi has been given charge of Excise and Taxation Commissioner.

Sanjay Joon has been posted as Commissioner of Faridabad division while Saket Kumar will be Director of Industries and Commerce. R.C. Bidhan has been posted as Director of Consolidation of Land Holdings and Land Records Department while Sumedha Kataria has been given charge of Commissioner of Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

S.S. Phulia has been posted as Transport Commissioner while J. Ganesan has been given additional charge of Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission.