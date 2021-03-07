5 killed as two buses collide in Aligarh

Five people were killed and over 25 injured after a collision between two Haryana Roadways buses in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district on Saturday, officials said.
A bus went out of control after one of its tyre burst, colliding with another bus near Karsua village in the Lodha police station area of the district around 2 p.m., the officials said.
Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said the injured have been hospitalised and the Chief Minister’s Office in Lucknow has been apprised of the situation.
“Four people died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Around 25 to 30 other passengers got injured in the incident. Some of them are severely injured and have been rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College,” Mr. Singh told reporters.
Others injured are being treated at the district hospital and families of the victims are being contacted, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Aligarh officials to ensure proper medical treatment of those injured.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath