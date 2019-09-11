5 INLD MLAs disqualified from Haryana Assembly

Five legislators of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), four of whom switched sides to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and one to the BJP, were disqualified on Tuesday as members of the Haryana Assembly under the anti-defection law by Speaker Kanwar Pal.

The decision has come just a month ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana.

Those disqualified include Dabwali MLA Naina Singh Chautala, wife of Ajay Singh Chautala and mother of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala. The other legislators are Anoop Dhanak (Uklana), Rajdeep Phogat (Dadri), Pirthi Singh (Narwana) and Naseem Ahmad (Ferozepur Jhirka).

Anti-defection law

INLD leaders Balwan Singh and Abhay Singh Cahuata had filed petitions before the Speaker seeking disqualification of the five MLAs under the anti-defection law.

While Mr. Pirthi, Mr. Rajdeep, Ms. Naina and Mr. Dhanak joined the JJP, Mr. Ahmad first switched over to the Congress and later came to the BJP fold.

Since the split in the INLD last year and the formation of the JJP, both parties are going through a rough phase with some of their leaders joining the opposite camp.

(With PTI inputs)