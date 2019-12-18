5 injured as bombs hurled at protest march in North Bengal

Five persons were injured on Wednesday when crude bombs were hurled at a protest march taken out against the new citizenship law in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district, police said.
The march, taken out by the Paschim Banga Nasshi Sheikh Unnayan Samiti, was returning after submitting a deputation at the District Magistrate’s office when the incident happened at the College Para area on National Highway-34, they said.
The agitators blocked the national highway for two hours and security personnel were deployed to control the situation, a police officer said.
“Injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital and the condition of one of them was serious,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.