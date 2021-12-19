47% turnout in village panchayat elections in Gujarat

Results will be declared on December 21

Gujarat on Sunday saw polling for 8,690 gram panchayats with an average voter turnout of 47%.

The polls were held with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and peacefully except for allegations of rigging at one booth in Gandhinagar, and a clash between candidates at a booth in Surendranagar that led to suspension of voting.

In an another incident captured on camera, a constable thrashed a voter after he insisted on taking his mobile phone inside the polling booth. The man was also detained.

While 27,200 candidates are in the fray for the post of sarpanch, 1,19,998 are vying to become members.

The elections are not fought on party symbols as the candidates woo voters in personal capacity but remain affiliated to their respective parties.

The results will be declared on December 21.

The State Election Commission said 1,165 village panchayats and 9,613 wards have been declared “totally uncontested” and representatives there were elected unopposed.