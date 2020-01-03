Other States

4 soldiers injured in blast near Line of Control

A local official said a mine went off during an Army patrol on Nowshera Sector’s Kalal Belt, very close to the Line of Control (LoC).

Four soldiers, including an Army officer, were injured in an explosion in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district in the Jammu region on Friday.

“All injured were shifted to the Army hospital in Udhampur,” said the official. A lieutenant-rank officer was among the injured.

Meanwhile, a Jammu-based Army spokesman said Pakistan again violated the ceasefire agreement in the Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch.

