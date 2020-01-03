4 soldiers injured in blast near Line of Control

Four soldiers, including an Army officer, were injured in an explosion in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district in the Jammu region on Friday.

A local official said a mine went off during an Army patrol on Nowshera Sector’s Kalal Belt, very close to the Line of Control (LoC).

“All injured were shifted to the Army hospital in Udhampur,” said the official. A lieutenant-rank officer was among the injured.

Meanwhile, a Jammu-based Army spokesman said Pakistan again violated the ceasefire agreement in the Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch.