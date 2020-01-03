4 soldiers injured in blast near Line of Control

Four soldiers, including an Army officer, were injured in an explosion in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district in the Jammu region on Friday.
A local official said a mine went off during an Army patrol on Nowshera Sector’s Kalal Belt, very close to the Line of Control (LoC).
“All injured were shifted to the Army hospital in Udhampur,” said the official. A lieutenant-rank officer was among the injured.
Meanwhile, a Jammu-based Army spokesman said Pakistan again violated the ceasefire agreement in the Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.