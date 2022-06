4 out of 5 AIMIM MLAs join Tejashwi’s RJD in Bihar; becomes single-largest party again

The MLAs who joined Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD raised the party’s strength to 80 in the 243-strong assembly

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav offers sweets to AIMIM MLAs as they join RJD party in Patna. | Photo Credit: PTI

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar on June 29 reclaimed its status as the single-largest party after four of five MLAs of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM joined RJD.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav brought the four legislators to the State assembly, driving the car himself, and met Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to inform him about their formal decision to break away from Asaduddin Owaisi's party and merge with the RJD.

The MLAs – Mohd Izhar Arfi, Shahnawaz Alam, Rukanuddin Ahmed and Anzaar Naimi – who joined Yadav’s RJD, raised the party’s strength to 80 in the 243-strong assembly.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with four AIMIM MLAs as they join RJD during a press conference, in Patna. | Photo Credit: PTI

The RJD now has three more than the BJP which shares power with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

The Hyderabad MP's party which made a splash in the 2020 assembly polls by winning five seats is now left with only Akhtarul Iman, who is the AIMIM's state president.