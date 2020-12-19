35,000 centres will be set up to store COVID-19 vaccines: Uttar Pradesh government

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday that 35,000 centres will be set up across the State to store coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines when they are available.
“Every day 100 persons will be administered the vaccine. The person who will be administered the vaccine will be informed through a phone call about its timing, place and date. After vaccination, the person will have to stay in the centre for 30 minutes,” the government said in a statement issued in Lucknow.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting in this regard, it said.
He directed that adequate provisions should be made to dispose of the biomedical waste of the vaccination. He also directed to train vaccinators at the district-level and that adequate vaccinators are available.
“There is a capacity to store 2.5 lakh litres of vaccine in the State. For vaccination, six crore syringes are needed and till now, 4.5 crore have been allotted,” the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath