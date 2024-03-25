GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

33 arrested for involvement in illegal sale of cough syrups in Odisha

A total of 10,800 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from a truck in Sambalpur town and 26 people were arrested

March 25, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Sambalpur (Odisha)

PTI

The Odisha Police on Monday arrested 33 people from Sambalpur in connection with illegal sale of cough syrups, officials said.

Police also seized 16,000 cough syrup bottles during raids in the district, they said.

A total of 10,800 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from a truck in Sambalpur town and 26 people were arrested, SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said.

He said the bottles were brought to Sambalpur from Hooghly district of West Bengal for consumption during Holi and elections, he said.

In another case, police seized 5,500 cough syrup bottles in the district and arrested seven persons, including a woman, SDPO (Sambalpur Sadar), Tophan Bag, said.

Related Topics

Orissa / medicine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.