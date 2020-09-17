3,237 new cases, 61 deaths in West Bengal

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 3,237 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,12,383. The State also recorded 61 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the fatalities to 4,123. The active cases also climbed to 24,147 while the discharge rate stood at 86.69%.
In Kolkata, 15 deaths were reported taking the total deaths in the city to 1,515. North 24 Parganas recorded 11 deaths taking the toll to 925. Howrah district also reported eight deaths taking the total to 476.
The three districts have accounted for more than 50% of all cases and 70% of deaths in the State.
Despite the spike in the cases, there has been no let down in political gathering and events. While the BJP organised a ‘tarpan’ in the heart of the city for workers killed in political violence, the Trinamool Congress party headquarters was abuzz with a series of events where people from different sections of society, including doctors, joined the ruling party. The ridership on Kolkata Metro also increased with 35,000 people travelling on Wednesday. The ridership on Monday, the first day of resumption of Metro services was 20,000.
