31 arrested for violence during anti-CAA stir in U.P.’s Rampur

Fire brigade personnel arrive to douse a State bus set on fire as the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act turns violent in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on December 19, 2019.

Fire brigade personnel arrive to douse a State bus set on fire as the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act turns violent in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on December 19, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Omar Rashid

The accused have been booked for rioting and related offences, officials said

Thirty-one people have been arrested and over 150 others identified for their alleged role in the violence that broke out here last Saturday amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said on Monday.

A 22-year-old man had died of a bullet injury here on Saturday during the violence, in which several locals and policemen were injured, and six vehicles, including a police motorcycle, were torched, the officials said.

Video shows Kanpur cop loading pistol, police deny opening fire

“We have arrested 31 people so far in connection with the violence during protest demonstrations and identified another over 150 for their role in vandalisation,” Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said.

The accused have been booked for rioting and related offences, Mr. Sharma added.

A journalist jumps to evade stones during a protest on the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru

Anti-CAA protests: Editor's Guild request protection for journalists on the field

He said the situation was now normal in the district and no untoward incident has been reported since Sunday, when internet services were resumed after a break of a couple of days.

