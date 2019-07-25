30 Bangladeshi nationals deported

Bangladesh on Thursday took back 30 people, including three women, who had entered India illegally over the past five years.

Officials in Karimganj district of Assam deported them through the Kalibari Ghat checkpoint. The office of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati facilitated the deportation.

Karimganj Superintendent of Police Manabendra Debroy said they had infiltrated since 2015. “They were arrested in 10 districts and lodged in the Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Jorhat, Silchar and Tezpur detention camps for foreigners,” he said. They hailed from Brahmanbaria, Chittagong, Comilla, Pabna, Sylhet and other districts of Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi diplomats in India had visited the camps in 2018 and collected data on the immigrants for the repatriation as per protocol. Assam officials said 124 self-declared Bangladeshi nationals had been deported since 2017.

The camps have 60 more Bangladeshi nationals awaiting their return home.