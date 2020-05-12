3 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, total at 164

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases in the State to 164, according to the official bulletin issued on May 12.

Two of the fresh cases were reported from Chakulia in Ghatsila sub-division in East Singhbhum district, said its Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla.

The two persons, who returned from Kolkata on May 8, were referred to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, he said.

These were the first cases to be reported from the Kolhan division, comprising of East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, health officials said.

The other person found to be COVID-19 positive hails from Giridihs Jamua, district civil surgeon Dr. Awadhesh Kumar Sinha said. He said, the migrant labourer recently returned from outside the State.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Giridih rose to four with this detection. One person from the district has already recovered, according to the bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the State is 83 at present, while 78 people have recovered, it said.

Two persons died of the infection, while one died due to co-morbid conditions, it said.