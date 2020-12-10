3 journalists allegedly beaten up during DDC polls, Kashmir Press Club seeks action

Incident occurred after they raised an objection when no vote was allowed to be cast till 8.30 a.m. despite the polling time of 7 a.m.

Three journalists were allegedly beaten up while they were covering the District Development Council (DDC) polls by a senior police officer in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday. The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) has asked the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to “take action against the officer”.

“We were at a polling station where no vote was allowed to be cast till 8.30 a.m. despite the polling time of 7 a.m. This we tried to raise with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Choudhary, who objected to our presence. Without any reason, I and two other colleagues were slapped by the officer, pushed into a police vehicle and detained in the Srigufara police station,” journalist Mudasir Qadri, who works with News-18, said.

Two other journalists allegedly beaten up were identified as Fayaz Lolu, of ETV Bharat, and Junaid Rafiq of TV 9. The journalists said they were detained for one-and-a-half-hour in the police station.

“One of our colleagues Junaid complained of breathlessness in the police station. He was shifted to a local hospital where his oxygen saturation was reading below 70 (the normal level is 90) and was put on an oxygen supply. He is stable now,” Mr. Qadri said.

The journalists alleged that their equipment was seized by the police and not returned.

The J&K Police has not issued any statement on the incident so far.

The KPC, which strongly condemned the incident, called for a “thorough inquiry into the incident”.

“We hope strict action is taken against those found guilty in this act perpetrated in utter disregard of the freedom of the press. We urge the Chief Electoral Officer to take note of such incidents and initiate action against the police official concerned,” a KPC spokesman said, in a statement.

The KPC also urged the authorities “to ensure an enabling atmosphere for the free and fair functioning of the media in Kashmir”.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet, “Three journalists thrashed by security forces in south Kashmir today after interviewing a PAGD (Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) candidate who wasn’t allowed to cast his vote. Everything and anything that involves stating the truth is being criminalised in J&K.”