3 held for arson outside Arunachal MP’s house

The police in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested three persons in connection with an arson incident and killing of a dog outside the Itanagar residence of newly elected BJP MP Tapir Gao three days ago.

Capital Complex Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo said the main accused, Tongam Jomoh, 42, was arrested from a village in Assam on Sunday evening while his partners in crime — Deo Tayem, 24, and Gayam Pao, 25 — were picked up from areas in and around Itanagar on Saturday.

The three are from Seppa in East Kameng district.

Driver released

“We had also arrested a 30-year-old driver but he was released after interrogation as he had no idea about the incident Jomoh was involved in and was hired only for transportation,” Mr. Amo said.