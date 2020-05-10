3 constables held for misappropriating money in Odisha

Three police constables of the India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) were arrested in Odisha’s Rayagada district for misappropriating government money.

The three constables were posted at the Bhamini camp of “2nd IRBn” under the Gunupur police station limits in Rayagada district. According to DIG, south-western range, Shefeen Ahmed K, they had misappropriated ₹3,45,802 from the accounts of their battalion.

The three were attached to the accounts and Human Resource Management System (HRMS) section. On May 8, they had allegedly misappropriated the money meant for Dearness Allowance (DA) and Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) of the personnel of the camp.

Basing on the report of Dilip Kumar Mohapatra, commandant of the camp, the police started investigation that led to the arrests. Further investigation is on.