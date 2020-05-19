25 deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 395 COVID-19 infections and 25 deaths, bringing its total to 12,141 cases and 719 fatalities. The State is the second largest in COVID-19 casualties after Maharashtra.

In Ahmedabad, 262 new cases and 21 deaths were seen on Tuesday. The city’s cumulative tally have increased to 8,945 cases and 576 deaths. There are now 5,346 active cases in the city. Ahmedabad’s death rate is almost 6.5%, which is nearly double the national average mortality rate.

As per the State health department’s figures, 49 patients are critically ill and have been put on ventilator support.

As on Tuesday, 5,043 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals, including 239 persons who recovered on Tuesday.

Surat’s death toll has reached 55 with two more deaths on Tuesday. A total of 1,156 cases have been recorded in the Diamond City.

The State has so far tested 1,54,674 samples.

Relaxed lockdown

Meanwhile, large parts of the Gujarat, except hotspots or containment zones in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, reopened as the State authorities relaxed lockdown norms to allow economic activities to resume and bring the life back to normal.

State transport buses resumed services except in Surat and Ahmedabad. The authorities allowed private cabs and vehicles for inter-district movements.

Except malls and multiplexes and hotels, market shops and private offices reopened from Tuesday.

The government has also allowed industrial units to start operations with reduced workforce and other social distancing measures and health precautions.

Though the reopening is happening in all sectors except in containment zones, migrant labourers continue their exodus from the State.

According to Gujarat Chief Minister’s Secretary Ashwani Kumar, a total of 518 trains from the State have taken 7.4 lakh migrant workers to their States.

As per the details, 363 trains are for Uttar Pradesh, 59 for Bihar, 40 for Odisha, 25 for Madhya Pradesh, 16 for Jharkhand and 7 trains for Chhattisgarh, 5 trains for Uttarakhand and one train each for Maharashtra, Manipur and Rajasthan.