22 stranded Myanmarese returned to their country via Moreh

Twenty-two Myanmarese nationals, who were stranded in Manipur following the sealing of the international border in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, were formally handed over to Myanmarese officials at the border down of Moreh by police and civic officials on Tuesday.
India had sealed the 354 km long Manipur-Myanmar border to check spread of COVID-19 since there were reports of high incidence of covid-19 at the localities bordering Manipur. Manipur border villagers had started blocking the roads with trees and timbers to check entry of the foreigners who come to Manipur daily for their business.
However officials say that smuggling business cannot be checked by sealing the border. There have been reports almost everyday of rounding up some smugglers along with contraband goods. Some women who sneaked into Manipur from Myanmar also arrested. There are check posts of police and Assam Rifles at Khudengthabi about 10 km from the international border where smuggled items are seized on a regular basis.
On Monday midnight police commandos flagged down a luxury car coming from Moreh towards Imphal. Police said that they recovered 20 packets of brown sugar stashed at secret niches inside the car. The driver identified as Mohammad Musharaff was arrested.
Police said that the Moreh police station have registered a case against the driver and investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath