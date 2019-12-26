21-year-old woman concocts own kidnapping story

A young woman from Nagpur concocted a story about her own abduction to hide the fact from her family that she had gone out with her boyfriend, the police said on Wednesday.

Sunil Gangurde, inspector with the Gittikhadan Police Station, said the 21-year-old woman along with her parents filed a kidnapping complaint at 8 p.m. on Monday.

The parents alleged that four men forced their daughter into a four-wheeler while she was on way to college, and took her to a secluded place, from where she somehow managed to escape, he said, quoting from the complaint.

Soon after, the police swung into action and took the woman to the spot from where she was ostensibly taken. Nagpur Crime Branch team also joined the probe and rushed to the spot.

However, the police grew suspicious after finding contradiction in her statements.

The police then checked CCTV footage from near her college and noticed the woman, who is a B.A. second year student, going with a young man on a motorcycle, Mr. Gangurde said.

The police confronted the woman with the evidence in front of her family after which she confessed to cooking up the kidnapping story, he said.

After attending classes, she came out of college and left with her boyfriend for Waki, a place on the outskirts of Nagpur city, police said.

Her boyfriend later dropped her near her house in the Seminary Hill area, they said.

Realising she would be scolded by family members for going out without informing them, the girl came up with the fake kidnapping story, the police said.

She thought the matter would end with the parents believing her story. However, her parents approached the police.