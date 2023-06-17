HamberMenu
205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

The passports of 276 pilgrims were sent for obtaining visas for attending the congregation at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore

June 17, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Chandigarh/Amritsar

PTI
Members of Sikh Jatha leave for Pakistan on a special train to celebrate the 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. File

Members of Sikh Jatha leave for Pakistan on a special train to celebrate the 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The 'jatha' (group) of Sikh pilgrims will leave for Pakistan on June 21 to attend Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary congregation and also visit gurdwaras in the neighbouring country.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said it has received visas for 205 pilgrims for going to Pakistan and the 'jatha' will leave on June 21.

The passports of 276 pilgrims were sent for obtaining visas for attending the congregation at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore, and for visiting other Sikh shrines in Pakistan. Out of which, 205 pilgrims received visas, said SGPC secretary Partap Singh.

Mr. Singh said the Sikh 'jatha', after visiting various Gurdwara Sahibs, will participate in the congregation to be held at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on June 29.

They will return to India on June 30.

