The Hindu Bureau November 12, 2022 23:30 IST

The victims or the attackers could not be identified immediately

Two non-local workers were shot at and injured in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Saturday evening. The J&K police said terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. “Both the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment. The area was being cordoned off,” the police said. The police could not immediately identify the victims or the attackers.



