2 nabbed at Imphal airport for attempting to smuggle gold

A husband and wife duo of West Bengal was nabbed at the Imphal international airport on Friday evening by security personnel when they were trying to board an Indigo flight to Kolkata. Officials said that five gold bars weighing 1.8 kg were seized from them.

The woman, Sagupta Khatum, was first overpowered by the security guards. Two gold bars weighing 430g were detected on her.

During preliminary interrogation, the woman disclosed that her husband, Nur Ahmed of Khidipur in West Bengal, was carrying gold bars. The husband was moved out of the queue of passengers about to board the plane and the gold bars were recovered.

Officials said that the total weight of the five gold bars was 1.8 kg with market value of more than ₹53 lakh. It is believed that the contraband gold bars had been smuggled from Myanmar.

Both husband and wife were handed over to the Imphal airport police station for necessary action.