2 more labourers rescued in Arunachal

The Hindu Bureau July 25, 2022 02:34 IST

Ten of the 19 labourers from Assam missing since July 5 have been rescued so far

GUWAHATI Two more missing construction labourers from Assam were rescued from Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. The district’s Deputy Commissioner, Nighee Bengia, said Kholebuddin Sheikh and Shamidul Sheikh were rescued in a critical condition by the State Disaster Response Force and locals from a jungle between Huri and Tapa villages on Sunday. Ten of the 19 missing workers have been rescued so far. The 19 workers had fled their camp near the site of construction of a road being executed by the Border Roads Organisation. They slipped away at night because they were allegedly denied permission to go home and celebrate Bakrid. Mr. Bengia said the members of the rescue team returned by the evening due to the threat of poisonous snakes in the jungle. The operation would be resumed on Monday, he added.



