Other States

2 held with masks worth ₹4.3 lakh

The Pune Police have arrested two people and seized a hoarded cache of nearly 18,000 face masks worth more than ₹4 lakh from Somwar Peth. Demand for masks is soaring amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a senior police official, more than 17,800 masks worth ₹4.3 lakh were seized during a raid conducted by a unit of the Pune Crime Branch at a godown in Narpatgiri chowk on Thursday night.

The accused are Bhupesh Gupta, who ran a small firm, and his office boy Ajay Shukla. The duo had hoarded a variety of masks with ISI marks to black-market them, the police said.

A case under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, was filed against the duo at the Samarth police station by sub-inspector Hanumant Shinde.

The crackdown by the Pune Crime Branch follows a series of similar actions by their Mumbai counterparts earlier this week.

On Monday, Unit IX of the Mumbai Crime Branch had seized more than 25 lakh high quality masks worth ₹15 crore from an air cargo stop outside the Mumbai International Airport and from a godown in Bhiwandi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 1:06:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/2-held-with-masks-worth-43-lakh/article31188127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY