2 die in Gujarat heat wave; over 300 affected by dehydration, excessive heat

Authorities have advised people to stay indoors in the afternoon.

Two people have died of heatstroke as Gujarat reeled under a severe heatwave, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius at several places.

On Sunday, two persons — one in Meghraj taluka of Sabarkabtha district and one in Jerome taluka of Rajkot district — died of heatstroke, while more than 300 people affected by excessive heat and dehydration were admitted to hospitals in the State.

“Senior citizens, women and children are more vulnerable to excessive heat and higher mercury levels. People should remain hydrated and stay indoors,” a civic body official said.

Surendranagar was the hottest with 45.3 degrees Celsius, while State capital Gandhinagar boiled with 45 degrees Celsius. Ahmedabad and six other districts saw temperatures between 43 and 44 degrees Celsius.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and other authorities have sounded an orange alert, asking people to stay indoors, particularly between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

According to the weather department, Gujarat will continue to see higher temperatures for at least a week.

