19 convicted in Khagragarh blast case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Wednesday convicted 19 accused in the Khagragarh blast which occurred in West Bengal’s Burdwan district in October 2014, which killed two people.

“The 19 accused, including 4 Bangladeshi nationals, convicted by NIA special court, Kolkata in Burdwan blast case-2014. Quantum of punishment would be announced on 30.08.2019,” NIA tweeted from its official handle.Two persons had died in blasts at Khagragarh on October 2, 2014.

The investigation was handed over to the NIA, which in its first chargesheet in March 2015, described it as a “conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh, to overthrow the existing democratic government in Bangladesh through violent terrorist acts.”

Charges were framed against 31 accused in July 2016 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Section 125 of the IPC for waging war against an Asian power, which is in alliance or peace with India and different Sections of the Arms Act, and the Explosives Act.

Nineteen out of the 31 accused in the Khagragarh explosion have pleaded guilty. The quantum of punishment will be declared on Friday. Among the accused who pleaded guilty are Sajid, Amina Bibi, Rajia Bibi and one named Laden.