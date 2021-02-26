17-year-old gang-raped in Haryana

A 17-year-old girl, a Class XII student, was allegedly drugged and raped by five youths near her village in Kurukshetra district, police said on Thursday.
Three of the accused have been nabbed by the police while efforts are on to arrest two others, an officer said.
Among the three arrested, two are 18 years old while the third one is a juvenile, who was sent to an observation home.
Sub-Inspector Praveen Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the victim had gone to her friend’s house after school on February 22 when she felt dizziness and her friend told her that her cousin would drop her at home. The accused, however, took the victim to a place where four others were already present, and they all raped her .
