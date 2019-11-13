16 killed as SUV falls into gorge in Jammu

Sixteen people, including five women and three children, were killed on Tuesday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Mumtaz Ahmad said one more person was rescued from the accident site near Marmat area in a critical condition and admitted to hospital. Twelve people were killed on the spot and four more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, the SSP said.

Officials said the SUV was headed for Gowa village of Marmat from Kleeni when its driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve and the vehicle fell into the 700-metre-deep gorge around 3.25 p.m.

The condition of the only survivor is critical, they said.

Meanwhile, a minor boy was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Miran Sahib at the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday. Sumit Kumar was crossing a road outside when he was hit by the truck, police said.