15 members of lesser-known extremist group surrender in Arunachal Pradesh

March 12, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - GUWAHATI:

Fifteen members of a lesser-known extremist group surrendered before Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandi in the State’s capital Itanagar on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).

The 15 include Tosha Mossang, the president of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENGG) formed in 2016. The group or any of its members are not known to have cases against them in the police stations of the districts where Naga communities reside.

“The cadres laid down their arms on constant persuasion by the Assam Rifles to lead a dignified life and shun violence. The surrender of these active cadres epitomises the humane face of our force while working to maintain peace in the region,” Major General Vikas Lakhera, Inspector-General of Assam Rifles (North) said.

“The surrender will bring the TCL region closer to normalcy and is a major setback to the insurgency in southern Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

TCL expands to Tirap, Changlang and Longding, the three districts of Arunachal Pradesh where other Naga extremist groups such as the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) have been active for decades.

“It is heartening that 15 cadres of the ENGG have surrendered to usher in peace and harmony that bring prosperity in society. We have an underground surrender policy and fund allocation to encourage misguided youths to shun violence and become partners of growth,” Mr. Khandu said.

He assured smooth and fast rehabilitation of the surrendered extremists.

Kiren Rijiju lauds people-friendly action

Reacting to the surrender ceremony, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet: “North-East India is witnessing fast development due to peace. People who had taken up arms are returning back to the mainstream due to the govt’s people-friendly actions.”

He lauded the Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh for actively implementing the major schemes and policies initiated by the Centre.