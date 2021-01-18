13-year-old girl raped by nine men in M.P.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by nine men on separate occasions after being abducted twice in Umaria city of Madhya Pradesh (M.P.) earlier this month, a police official said on Sunday.

The girl’s mother lodged a police complaint on January 14, following which seven of the accused were arrested on Friday. Search is under way for two other culprits, said the official.

The girl was abducted from a market by a person known to her on January 4. She was then taken to a secluded spot, where the accused person and six others allegedly raped her. As the accused threatened the girl, she was scared and did not file any complaint, said the official. She was again abducted by one of the accused on January 11 and taken to a desolate place where five people, including three accused in the previous incident and two unidentified truck drivers, allegedly raped her on that day and on January 12.