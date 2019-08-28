13 injured in acid attack for opposing eve-teasing in Bihar

At least 13 people, including three women, were injured on Wednesday in an acid attack in Bihar’s Vaishali district for opposing eve-teasing by a group of motorcycle-borne youths.

The police have arrested five persons.

Police said there was a scuffle between two groups at Dawoodnagar village of Hajipur and acid was thrown, injuring the 13. Three of the attackers too were injured. All have been admitted to the government hospitals in Hajipur and Vaishali.

“We’ve arrested five persons…we’ll investigate further and if found involved, some more people could be arrested”, said senior police official of the district Raghav Dayal.

Local residents said the group of bike-borne youths passed lewd remarks on girls of the village on Tuesday and it was opposed by the family members of a girl and some other villagers. “On Wednesday, over a dozen youths attacked the family members of the girl, throwing acid on them…in the scuffle three of the attackers too got burn injuries”, said a villager. .