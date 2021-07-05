12 BJP MLAs suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for 1 year

Twelve MLAs of opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended from Maharashtra assembly for one year after then abused and mis-behaved with the presiding officer in chair at the State assembly, both inside and outside the house.

State’s Parliamentary Affairs minister Anil Parab presented the resolution to suspend MLAs and the house passed it on majority vote. The BJP while boycotting the house, termed it an act to suppress its voice and an attempt to bring down the number of the opposition. The 12 MLAs include, Dr Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Harish Pimple, Jaikumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, Bunty Bhangdiya, Parag Alvani and Ram Satpute. They will be barred from entering the legislative premise for next 12 months.

The ruckus inside the assembly took place as tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government brought a resolution seeking empirical data on OBCs from the central government. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis raised point of objection before senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal presented the resolution claiming the state government did not follow the supreme court directions for 15 months, which resulted in scrapping of political reservation for OBCs.

After allowing Mr Fadnavis to speak, Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav who was the presiding officer in speakers’ chair then, directed Mr Bhujbal to read out the reply and present the resolution. As he denied Mr Fadnavis an opportunity to reply Mr. Bhujbal, agitated BJP MLAs rushed in front of his chair and smacked the mike. They also tried to lift the sceptre in front of the speaker’s chair and misbehaved. The house was adjourned for 10 minutes after the resolution was passed. House was then adjourned three times for 15 minutes and once for 30 minutes.

“When I was inside the deputy-speaker’s chamber, BJP MLAs rushed inside and started abusing me and circled me. Fadnavis was there who did not stop them,” said Mr Jadhav in assembly. He said that only Mr. Shelar later apologised him twice asking to forget the incident.

Mr. Fadnavis accepted that there were some heated exchanges of unsuitable words as BJP MLAs were angry. “But we apologised later. Suspending opposition MLAs is an attempt to lessen our numbers which is an undemocratic act,” he claimed.

The ruling coalition however went ahead with the resolution and subsequently all 12 MLAs were suspended for a year.