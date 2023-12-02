HamberMenu
114 Rohingyas among 716 infiltrators nabbed in Tripura in 2023

Only 369 people, including 150 Bangladeshis, 160 Indians and 59 Rohingyas, were nabbed last year while illegally crossing the international border in the northeastern state, Deputy Inspector General R. K. Singh said

December 02, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - Agartala

PTI

A total of 716 infiltrators, including 112 Rohingyas and 319 Bangladeshis, have been arrested along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura this year, a senior BSF official said.

In contrast, only 369 people, including 150 Bangladeshis, 160 Indians and 59 Rohingyas, were nabbed last year while illegally crossing the international border in the northeastern state, Deputy Inspector General R. K. Singh said at the BSF Tripura Frontier headquarters in Agartala on Friday.

The border guarding force celebrated its 59th Raising Day on Friday.

"The BSF is effectively guarding the international border with Bangladesh, resulting in the arrest of 319 Bangladeshis, 112 Rohingyas and 285 Indians in 2023," Mr. Singh said.

Also, this year, the BSF has seized narcotics worth ₹23.12 crore along the border, he said.

Mr. Singh said BSF maintains good relations with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and conducts regular interaction at appropriate levels to ensure peace and tranquillity.

The northeastern State shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh.

