11 people stuck mid-air in cable car in Himachal’s Parwanoo, nine rescued so far

The Hindu Bureau June 20, 2022 17:04 IST

The cable car reportedly developed a technical snag after it left the destination from the hill top.

Rescue operation underway after a cable-car with tourists got stuck mid-air, at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, on June 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nine out of the 11 people who were stranded on Monday in mid-air in a cable car in Himachal Pradesh’s Parwanoo ‘Timber Trail’ resorts have been rescued so far. The cable car reportedly developed a technical snag after it left the destination from the hill top, following which the travellers got stuck. “Eleven people were inside the cable car, when the incident occurred today afternoon, Till now, nine people have been rescued. Two people are still inside and we are hopeful they will be rescued soon. A team for National Disaster Response Force is on the spot,” Kritika Kulhari, Deputy Commissioner (Solan) told The Hindu. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement “We will look into the incident. A safety audit would be conducted,” she added.



