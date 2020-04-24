11 new virus cases in Punjab, overall tally climbs to 298

Punjab on Friday reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 298 in the State, according to an official statement.

State health department said on April 24 six new cases were reported from Patiala, two from Mansa and one each from Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar districts. Punjab has so far seen 17 COVID-19 related deaths. As many as 70 patients have so far recovered in Punjab, it added.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, meanwhile said he would go by the advice of the expert committee, set up to formulate Punjab’s lockdown exit strategy, in the matter of opening up the State.

During a online meeting with leading industrialists, economic experts and diplomats-ambassadors of various countries, the Chief Minister said any decision on lifting the lockdown-curfew would be taken on the basis of recommendations of the 20-member expert committee, which is expected to submit its report on Saturday.

Reiterating that his priority was saving the lives of Punjabis, the Chief Minister said “the life of my Punjabis is more important. Factories can be restarted but we can’t get people back.”

If the expert committee, which includes medical experts and doctors, recommends opening, either partially or completely, we will do so, he said in response to questions.

“I will go by their advice,” he declared, but made it clear that the health of the people was the priority, even though the State government was aware that the lockdown could not be kept in place indefinitely.

Virus curve

Pointing out that Punjab had witnessed three peaks in the COVID-19 curve in the past 40 days, the Chief Minister said it may not be possible to lift the lockdown completely for some more time, but the State will examine the recommendations of the expert committee and the prevailing ground situation.