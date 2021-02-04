11 Mizoram Bru refugee girls rescued in Agartala

Police and Childline officials rescued 11 girls soon after they were brought in here from a Bru refugee camp in north Tripura on Wednesday. A middle aged man who escorted the girls in a vehicle bearing Meghalaya registration number was arrested.
The girls were inmates of a Mizoram Bru refugee camp at Gachiram Para in the Kanchanpur subdivision. Some 34,000 refugees have been housed in six makeshift camps in Kanchanpur for the past 24 years.
The refugees are now getting settlement in 12 different places in Tripura in pursuance with the quadripartite pact of the Ministry of Home Affairs with Tripura, Mizoram governments and leaders of the Bru refugees signed in January 2020.
“We have rescued 11 girls from the Chandrapur bus terminus. Two of the girls are aged 18,” said Childline counsellor Olivia Naha.
She said the girls were shifted to a shelter home and would be handed over to their parents after completing formalities.
A woman police officer said they had detained Piangliana Reang, who escorted the girls in the vehicle. The man claimed that the girls were to be engaged as domestic help at several houses in the Nandan Nagar locality here.
He further claimed that he had the consent of poor parents of the girls to bring them to Agartala.
Police said the matter could be related to human trafficking and was being investigated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath